Michael Owen states his prediction for Aston Villa v Leeds United

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Leeds United to leave Villa Park with a point on Friday night when the Yorkshire side take on Aston Villa.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side suffered a 1-0 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday night after Raul Jimenez netted a second-half winner at Elland Road to end the Yorkshire side’s three-game unbeaten run.

Leeds lost for the first time since their 4-3 defeat by Liverpool FC on the opening day of the Premier League campaign.

The Championship winners will be facing an in-form Aston Villa side after the Birmingham side netted a late 1-0 win at Leicester City last weekend.

The Villa outfit secured three points thanks to Ross Barkley after the on-loan Chelsea FC star scored his first goal for the club from the penalty spot.

Aston Villa have won all four of their Premier League games this term, including a 7-2 rout of defending champions Liverpool FC before the international break.

However, former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Leeds to end Aston Villa’s perfect record in the Premier League this term when the two sides meet on Friday night.

“We kick off the Premier League weekend with a cracking match as Leeds travel to Villa Park,” Owen told BetVictor.

“The Villains are the only side in the league with a 100 per cent record and I think this will be another match where they’ll fancy themselves to get three points.

Leeds will be without Kalvin Phillips, but I still think the away side will have enough to cause them problems, so I’m siding with a draw.”

Aston Villa were 2-0 winners against Leeds United in their most recent Premier League meeting back in 2004 when the Yorkshire side were relegated from the top flight.

The two clubs played out a 1-1 draw in the 2018-19 Championship season before Aston Villa secured their return to the Premier League 12 months before Leeds United.

Aston Villa have beaten Fulham, Sheffield United, Liverpool FC and Leicester City so far this season, scoring 12 times in four games.