Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for Aston Villa v Liverpool FC

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Liverpool FC to continue their fine start to the new Premier League season by claiming a 2-0 win away to Aston Villa on Sunday night.

The Reds head into the game looking to build on their solid start to their title defence under Jurgen Klopp this season.

Liverpool FC sealed a 3-1 victory over Arsenal at Anfield last week to make it three wins from three, after triumphs against Chelsea FC and Leeds United before that.

Klopp is aiming to steer the Merseyside outfit to their second successive Premier League title this season and the Reds have started the season brightly.

However, they are now preparing to take on an Aston Villa side who have won both of their opening games in the top flight without conceding a goal.

Nevertheless, former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is tipping the Reds to have too much for the Villains on Sunday evening and he is expecting the Merseyside outfit to leave Villa Park with all three points.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “This fixture turned into a pivotal game for Liverpool last season – they were 1-0 down with three minutes left last November, but ended up winning 2-1.

“It was one of those games where Jurgen Klopp’s side were not at their best, but still found a way to win.

“Liverpool are playing well at the moment, though. Yes, you could say the same about Aston Villa – and they already look a better team than they were last season – but you have to consider who they have played so far.

“Villa beat Sheffield United, who are yet to score a goal, and Fulham, who have shipped plenty. Liverpool are a much sterner proposition at both ends.”

Liverpool FC were knocked out of the League Cup at the fourth-round stage by Arsenal on penalties on Thursday night.

The Reds will take on Everton away from home in their next Premier League game on Saturday 17 October.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, will play Leicester City away from home on the same day, after the forthcoming international break.

