Michael Owen states his prediction for Aston Villa v Liverpool FC

England legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is tipping Liverpool FC to secure a win against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds will make the trip to Aston Villa looking to secure a fourth successive Premier League win to keep the pressure on Everton and Leicester City.

Liverpool FC were 4-3 winners against Leeds United in their season opener before the defending Premier League champions secured a 2-0 win at Chelsea FC last weekend.

Jurgen Klopp’s side produced their best performance of the Premier League season so far on Monday night thanks to an emphatic 3-1 win against Arsenal at Anfield.

Liverpool FC are already three points ahead of Arsenal and four points clear of Chelsea FC, while Manchester City and Manchester United are six points behind the title holders.

Klopp’s side ended Arsenal’s unbeaten start to the Premier League season at Anfield and the Reds will look to inflict upon Aston Villa a first top-flight defeat of the campaign.

Aston Villa have beaten Fulham and Sheffield United to make a promising start to the Premier League season.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Liverpool FC to beat Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday night.

“It’s been an unbelievable start for Aston Villa,” Owen told BetVictor.

“The Villains have taken maximum points from their first two games, with Monday night’s win against Fulham their first win on the road in the Premier League since 2016.

“That said, the challenge of facing Liverpool is a whole different level.

“The Reds were electric at times against Arsenal on Monday night and if the Champions are in the mood again, I think they’ll come away with an easy three points.”

Liverpool FC lost to Arsenal on penalties in the League Cup fourth round at Anfield on Thursday night after Divock Origi and Harry Wilson missed their spot-kicks.

The Reds are looking to retain their Premier League title this term after Liverpool FC won the top-flight crown with seven games to spare last term.

Liverpool FC will make the short trip to Everton in their next Premier League game after the international break.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip