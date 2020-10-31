Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Burnley v Chelsea FC

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to bounce back to winning ways in the Premier League by claiming a 2-0 win away to Burnley on Saturday.

The Blues head into the game looking to try and bounce back to winning ways in the top flight after their goalless draw away to Manchester United last weekend.

Chelsea FC warmed up for their Premier League trip to Turf Moor by claiming an impressive 4-0 win over Russian side Krasnodar in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The west London side will now be focusing their attentions back on Premier League affairs as they bid to climb the table after something of a stuttering start to the new campaign.

Frank Lampard’s men have only managed to win two of their opening six games in the Premier League so far this season to leave them down in 10th place heading into this weekend’s round of fixtures.

However, despite their mixed start to the new campaign, Owen is backing Chelsea FC to claim all three points when they travel to Burnley this weekend.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Burnley take on Chelsea after losing out narrowly to Tottenham Hotspur last week.

“They haven’t got going in front of goal so far this season, and they come up against a Chelsea side that are beginning to show some positive signs.

“They were excellent at times against Krasnodar in midweek, and I think they’ll have gained a lot of confidence from that.

“If Chelsea appear in the same mood, I think they could win this by a couple of goals.”

Chelsea FC are looking to try and challenge for the Premier League title this season after they finished in fourth place last term in Lampard’s first campaign in charge.

They are in Champions League action once again next Wednesday night when they host French side Rennes at Stamford Bridge.

