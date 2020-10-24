Michael Owen predicts Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur

Michael Owen looks ahead to Tottenham's clash with Burnley at Turf Moor on Monday night

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Saturday 24 October 2020, 05:30 UK
Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Michael Owen is backing Tottenham Hotspur to claim a 1-0 win over Burnley in their Premier League clash on Monday night.

Spurs have made something of a stuttering start to the new season under Jose Mourinho, with the Lilywhites having been pegged back from three goals up to draw 3-3 with West Ham United last weekend.

The Lilywhites are currently in seventh place in the Premier League table after having taken eight points from their opening five games in the top flight.

Burnley, meanwhile, are in 18th place in the table and have only taken a single point from their opening four games in the top flight this season.

Former Liverpool FC and Manchester United star Owen is backing Spurs to claim all three points when they take on Burnley on Monday.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Spurs will still be licking their wounds after surrendering a three-goal lead inside the last 10 minutes against West Ham.

“Burnley have been limited going forward this season, however, at the back they can be very difficult to break down.

“That said, I think Tottenham have enough to find a way through and can see them shading this by the smallest of margins.”

The north London side were 3-0 winners over LASK in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Tottenham’s next Premier League game after Monday’s clash is a home game against Brighton and Hove Albion in north London on Sunday 1 November.

The Lilywhites are aiming to break back into the top four this season under Mourinho after they ended up sixth in the table last term following his appointment as Mauricio Pochettino’s successor.

