Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Burnley v Tottenham

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Tottenham Hotspur to secure a resounding win at Burnley at Turf Moor on Monday night.

The Lilywhites have been one of the most impressive attacking outfits in the 2020-21 Premier League season so far following a return of 15 goals in five top-flight fixtures.

Tottenham were 6-1 winners against Manchester United in perhaps one of the performances of the new campaign so far after Harry Kane and Son Heung-min scored twice.

In spite of Kane and Son’s prolific form, Tottenham have only managed to collect just eight points from five Premier League games due to their inconsistent performances.

Spurs squandered a 3-0 lead against West Ham last weekend before the Hammers fought back in the second half to secure a 3-3 draw at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Burnley, on the other hand, are one of four teams without a win the Premier League this season following one draw and three defeats.

Former Spurs striker Berbatov is backing Tottenham to beat Burnley at Turf Moor on Monday night.

“Spurs have too much talent, and need to be beating teams like Burnley all the time,” Berbatov is quoted as saying by Metro.

“I will go with them, I want to see them winning games and concentrating going forward.”

Spurs have managed to win just three of their last six games against Burnley.

Tottenham were held to a 1-1 draw with Burnley in this fixture back in March after Jose Mourinho’s side were 5-0 winners against the Trotters in north London back in December.

Spurs were 3-0 winners against LASK in their opening Europa League group-stage fixture mid-week.

The Lilywhites will make the trip to Belgium side Royal Antwerp in the Europa League in their next Uefa fixture on Thursday night.

