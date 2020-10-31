Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Burnley v Chelsea FC

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to secure a point in a 1-1 draw with Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues have struggled to find a level of consistency in the Premier League this season following a return of nine points in six games.

Chelsea FC have drawn their last two Premier League games following 3-3 draw with Southampton before a goalless stalemate with bitter rivals Manchester United.

The Stamford Bridge outfit ended a three-game run of draws thanks to their 4-0 victory over Krasnodar in the Champions League group stage in Russia on Wednesday evening.

Chelsea FC are unbeaten on the road in the Premier League after a 3-1 victory over Brighton before stalemates with West Bromwich Albion and Manchester United.

Burnley are winless in the Premier League in the current campaign after Sean Dyche’s side earned a point from their first five top-flight games of the 2020-21 season.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to draw their third consecutive Premier League games at Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

“Burnley are another side still waiting for their first win, but they do seem to be getting better,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“They created a few chances against Tottenham on Monday and they were a bit unlucky to end up being beaten.

“I think the Clarets will get something out of this game, though. I’m not fully convinced by Chelsea at the moment, because I don’t think you can be.

“Blues boss Frank Lampard is still tinkering with his personnel and formation. Yes, they did pretty well against Manchester United at Old Trafford last weekend but it was without ever really looking like scoring.

“One positive is that Thiago Silva is already looking the part at the back, and it is already looking like a case of Lampard working out who is going to play with him.

“This will be Silva’s first visit to Burnley but he will obviously be told what to expect about the way the Clarets play.

“To be honest, though, they could just hang a crash helmet on his peg in the dressing room, and if he asks what it is about, just tell him that he will find out at 3pm on Saturday.”

Chelsea FC have lost just one of their last 12 games against Burnley, securing eight victories and three stalemates.

The Blues have won five of their last six Premier League games at Burnley, averaging a return of at least two goals per game.

Chelsea FC were 4-2 winners against Burnley at Turf Moor last season after Christian Pulisic netted a hat-trick and Willian got on the score sheet.

The Blues will host Ligue 1 side Rennes at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday evening.

