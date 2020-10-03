‘Excellent’: Joe Cole raves about Chelsea FC star after 4-0 win over Crystal Palace

BT Sport pundit Joe Cole (Photo: BT Sport)

Joe Cole singled out Jorginho for special praise after he scored two penalties to help fire Chelsea FC to a dominant 4-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Chelsea FC started slowly at Stamford Bridge as they played out a goalless first half against the Eagles in west London.

However, they started the second half strongly and took the lead in the 50th minute thanks to Ben Chilwell’s superb opener.

Kurt Zouma then headed the west London side into a 2-0 lead in the 66th minute when he converted Chilwell’s cross.

Two well-taken spot-kicks from Jorginho then secured the three points for Frank Lampard’s men, as the Blues moved up into fourth place in the Premier League table.

Former Chelsea FC star Cole was impressed with the all-round performance by the Blues but he reserved special praise for Jorginho after the final whistle.

“It was a great performance,” Cole said on BT Sport. “I thought the back four and the goalie were outstanding. They limited Palace and their opportunities.

“Jorginho was excellent. Not just the penalties, he was disciplined and he was talking, having Thiago Silva behind him.

“I thought we looked good in the second half. Everything that we wanted to see in the second half.

“[It was] a fantastic performance and the table looks a lot brighter than it did this morning.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action after the international break when they host Southampton at Stamford Bridge on 17 October.

The west London side, who finished fourth and without a trophy last season, will then take on Sevilla in their Champions League group-stage opener on 20 October at Stamford Bridge.

