Gary Lineker sends message to to Chelsea FC fans after 4-0 win over Crystal Palace

England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker took to social media to insist that it will take time for Chelsea FC to adapt to life with their new signings under Frank Lampard this season after they secured a thumping 4-0 win over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Saturday lunchtime.

Chelsea FC, who have made eight new recruits this summer, headed into the game looking to bounce back from the disappointment of their League Cup exit at the hands of Tottenham on penalties on Tuesday night.

After a goalless first half in west London, the Blues took the lead in the 50th minute when summer signing Ben Chilwell fired home from inside the box.

Kurt Zouma then made it 2-0 to the hosts in the 66th minute when he headed in Chilwell’s cross, before Jorginho made it 3-0 to the home side in the 78th minute from the penalty spot.

Jorginho then made it 4-0 when he produced another finely-taken spot-kick in the 82nd minute to add some further gloss to the scoreline for the Blues.

After a slow start to the game, Chelsea FC clicked into gear in the second half as they romped to victory at Stamford Bridge to claim their second Premier League win of the season.

With Chelsea FC leading in the second half, former England star Lineker took to Twitter to deliver his verdict on how things are shaping up for the Blues.

Posting on Twitter, Lineker wrote: “Judging by the first half tweets, you’d have thought there was a crisis at @ChelseaFC.

“Short lived and nonsensical. With lots of new players at the club, finding a consistency of performance will inevitably take time.”

The win left Chelsea FC fourth in the Premier League table heading into the international break.

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on 17 October when they take on Southampton at Stamford Bridge on 17 October.

