Frank Lampard makes Chelsea FC decision about Antonio Rudiger – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard is ready to reintegrate Antonio Rudiger into the Chelsea FC team after having snubbed the Germany international so far this season, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Chelsea FC manager has held heart-to-heart talks with the German centre-half after Rudiger fell out of favour at the west London side this season.

The same article states that Rudiger has been widely tipped to leave Chelsea FC in the January transfer window given his fall down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC’s Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are interested in the 27-year-old.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Lampard and Rudiger held productive talks and the Blues manager is prepared to bring the German back into the first-team fold moving forwards.

The media outlet adds that the manager and player have maintained a good relationship in spite of the speculation surrounding Rudiger’s future at the west London side.

Rudiger was named in Chelsea FC’s matchday squad for the west London side’s goalless draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday night.

He could feature when Chelsea FC take on FC Krasnodar in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The Blues will take on Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday before Chelsea FC host Sheffield United on Saturday 7 November.

Chelsea FC will make host Ligue 1 side Rennes in their next Champions League fixture on Wednesday evening in search of a first European win of the 2020-21 campaign.

