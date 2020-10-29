David James gives verdict on Edouard Mendy after Chelsea FC’s 4-0 win at Krasnodar

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

David James says he has been impressed with Chelsea FC’s new goalkeeper Edouard Mendy in their 4-0 win against Krasnodar in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The 28-year-old started his second Champions League game since his £22m move to the west London side from Ligue 1 outfit Rennes before transfer deadline day earlier this month.

Mendy kept a clean sheet in Chelsea FC’s 0-0 stalemates with La Liga side Sevilla and bitter rivals Manchester United to build some confidence ahead of a difficult trip to Russia.

The Senegal international acquitted himself well in the Champions League clash as the summer signing managed to keep the Russian side at bay in the Group E clash.

Mendy made four saves to keep his fourth successive clean sheet since making his debut in Chelsea FC’s penalty shootout defeat by Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup.

Former England goalkeeper James was impressed with Mendy’s performance in the Champions League clash, especially the shot stopper’s command of his area.

James wrote on Twitter: “I’m liking @ChelseaFC’s Mendy, hungry to come for crosses. #KRACHE #GKunion”

Mendy will be hoping to face his former club Rennes in Chelsea FC’s next Champions League game at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

The Senegal international followed in the footsteps of club legend Petr Cech by swapping Rennes for Chelsea FC this summer.

Only Erik Lamela has beaten Mendy since the African shot stopper completed a move to Chelsea FC.

The Blues will make the trip to Burnley in their next Premier League game at Turf Moor on Saturday evening.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip