Edouard Mendy sends Chelsea FC message to Petr Cech

Edouard Mendy says he is enjoying learning from Chelsea FC legend Petr Cech.

The Blues signed Mendy in a £22m deal from Ligue 1 side Rennes in the 2020 summer transfer window to provide Kepa Arrizabalaga and Willy Caballero with competition for a starting spot.

In spite of signing the Senegal international this summer to bolster their options in goal, Chelsea FC announced that Cech had been added to their Premier League squad.

The 38-year-old has been working as a technical director at the west London side as well as a goalkeeper coach before the Blues decided to register Cech as emergency cover.

Remarkably, Chelsea FC have four goalkeepers in their 25-man Premier League squad for the 2020-21 season, which more than most English teams who have just three.

However, Mendy has poured cold water on talk of Cech making an emotional return to the Chelsea FC team this season given the cover ahead of the Czech star.

“In terms of him playing, I think we already have three very good, competitive goalkeepers and that should be enough for us,” Mendy is quoted as saying by Metro.

Mendy has followed in Cech’s footsteps by swapping Rennes for Chelsea FC after the fourth-choice goalkeeper moved to Stamford Bridge under Jose Mourinho in 2004.

Cech won four Premier League titles, four FA Cups, three League Cup, the Champions League and the Europa League during his stint at the west London side.

Mendy admitted that he is relishing the chance to learn from Cech given the former Czech Republic international’s experience.

“It’s just an absolute pleasure to be with him every day,” Mendy added.

“To work with him and particularly in training it allows me to watch how he works and to analyse his game. So it’s a wonderful bonus for me being here.”

Chelsea FC made Kepa the most expensive goalkeeper in the world when the Blues signed the Spanish shot stopper in a £71.3m deal from Athletic Bilbao in 2018.

However, Kepa is Lampard’s second-choice goalkeeper behind Mendy.

