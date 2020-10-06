BBC Sport pundit: What’s impressed me about Frank Lampard at Chelsea FC

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Garth Crooks has praised Frank Lampard’s swift-decision making after the Blues were 4-0 winners against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues started Ben Chilwell and Edouard Mendy for the first time in the Chelsea FC team following their respective transfers to the west London side this summer.

Chelsea FC signed Chilwell in a £50m deal from Leicester City to replace Spanish defender Marcos Alonso in the left-back role in Lampard’s starting line-up.

The Stamford Bridge outfit recruited Mendy in a £22m deal from Ligue 1 side Rennes last month to take over the reins from Kepa Arrizabalaga in the Chelsea FC goal.

Chilwell broke the deadlock before the summer signing laid on an assist and Edouard managed to keep the west London side’s first clean sheet of the season in Chelsea FC’s 4-0 win over Crystal Palace.

BBC Sport pundit Crooks praised Lampard for addressing the areas of weakness in his Chelsea FC team in the summer transfer window.

“Chilwell has a lovely left foot and used it to cut Palace to shreds,” Crooks told BBC Sport.

“However, what’s impressed me about Chelsea’s manager Frank Lampard is he doesn’t dither. If there is a decision to be made he makes it.

“He had a goalkeeping problem and quickly sorted that out. He also inherited a left-back problem but seems to have solved that as well.”

Jorginho scored twice from the penalty spot as well as goals from Chilwell and Kurt Zouma to help Chelsea FC seal their second win of the Premier League campaign.

Chelsea FC are seventh position and five points adrift of Premier League leaders Everton ahead of their next fixture against Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday 17 October.

Lampard signed eight new players in the summer transfer window in a bid to improve his squad ahead of his second full season in charge of the west London outfit.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip