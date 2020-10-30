Frank Lampard raves about ‘immense’ Chelsea FC star after 4-0 win

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard has heaped praise on “immense” Chelsea FC star Hakim Ziyech after the Moroccan forward scored his first goal for the club in Wednesday night’s 4-0 victory over Krasnodar.

The 27-year-old has struggled with knee injury since his move to Chelsea FC in a £40m deal from Eredivisie outfit Ajax in the 2020 summer transfer window.

Ziyech was named in Lampard’s starting XI for the first time since his big-money move for the long trip to Russia for Chelsea FC’s second Champions League group-stage fixture.

The Morocco international acquitted himself well on the wing before Ziyech scored Chelsea FC’s third goal in a 4-0 victory over the Russian club in Wednesday’s early kick-off.

Ziyech produced a clinical finish to find the bottom corner before Lampard substituted the winger with 10 minutes left to play in the Group E clash.

Speaking at his post-match media conference about Ziyech’s performance, Lampard was full of praise for the summer signing after his debut goals for the Blues.

“Hakim Ziyech has worked really hard to be fit, and I was very excited to get his quality in the team,” said Lampard.

“He brought a lot of quality and calmness when he was on the pitch, and got a well-deserved goal. His performance was very, very good when you consider he hasn’t started a match since March when the Dutch league finished.

“It’s been frustrating for him and for us his injury has meant he hasn’t been able to start, but what I’ve seen in training and what I knew we were signing is a player of immense quality with personality to receive the ball and find assists and goals.

“We saw a lot of glimpses of that today, and he will get better.

“We brought him in to do a job, maybe people have forgotten a bit because we signed him in January and he missed the start of the season, but tonight he showed he is here.”

Ziyech had made substitute appearances against Southampton, Sevilla and Manchester United before his first start in the west London side’s 4-0 win against Krasnodar.

Chelsea FC secured their first group-stage win of the season thanks to goals from Callum Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic and Ziyech.

The Blues will make the trip to Burnley in their next Premier League game at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon before Chelsea FC host Ligue 1 side Rennes at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

