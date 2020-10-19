Ian Wright gives verdict on Timo Werner’s form at Chelsea FC

Arsenal legend Ian Wright (Photo: BT Sport)

Ian Wright says he was never worried about Timo Werner’s form for Chelsea FC after the German striker scored twice in a 3-3 draw with Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues were looking to record successive Premier League victories after Chelsea FC eased to a 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace before the international break.

Werner scored twice in the opening 28 minutes to put Chelsea FC in command of the Premier League clash before Danny Ings and Che Adams netted either side of half-time.

The £54m summer signing teed up Kai Havertz to make it 3-2 with 30 minutes left to play before Jannik Vestergaard scored in added time at the end of the Premier League clash to level for the Saints.

Werner has now scored two goals and has also made one assist in five Premier League games since the Germany international completed a big-money move to Chelsea FC from RB Leipzig in the summer.

Former Arsenal striker Wright insisted that he never doubted Werner in spite of the 24-year-old’s slow start to his Chelsea FC career.

Asked if Werner’s goal will be the first of many for Chelsea FC, Wright said on Match Of The Day: “Yeah, I think so. When you look at the way he’s played, he didn’t look too worried about not scoring.

“It’s the movement and the runs he’s making. You look at Werner, Mount and Havertz… something is happening between them.

“Once Chelsea can get it all going, I think they’re going to cause problems. I wasn’t worried about him [Werner] not getting goals.

“Once they get it going, they will be a real problem. They need to cut out the mistakes because going forward they look really dangerous.”

Werner scored 28 times in 34 games in the Bundesliga last season, taking his tally to 95 goals in 159 fixtures in all competitions during RB Leipzig career.

The Chelsea FC number 11 will be hoping to fire Frank Lampard’s side to victory over Spanish side Sevilla in their Champions League group-stage opener at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

The Blues will take on bitter rivals Manchester United in their next Premier League game at Old Trafford on Saturday.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip