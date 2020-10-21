Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink predicts where Chelsea FC will finish this season

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has poured cold water on talk of Chelsea FC winning the Premier League this season.

The Blues started the 2020-21 season being billed as potential title contenders after Frank Lampard overhauled the Chelsea FC squad in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The west London side signed more players and spent more money than any other Premier League club in a bid to close the gap on Liverpool FC and Manchester City at the top of the table.

Chelsea FC signed eight new players in a bid to revamp Lampard’s squad given their inconsistent performances in the Blues legend’s first season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard bolstered his attack with the signing of Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech, RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner and Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Kai Havertz.

The Blues improved their defence with the addition of PSG legend Thiago Silva, Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell, Nice defender Malang Sarr and Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Chelsea FC have only managed to win two of their opening five Premier League games to leave the west London side in eighth place in the table.

Former Blues striker Hasselbaink reckons Chelsea FC won’t win the Premier League title this season.

“No, Chelsea are not contenders [for the title],” Hasselbaink told Sky Sports.

“They are leaking too many goals. It is a breath of fresh air to see them going forward with the likes of Mason Mount and Werner.

“But the defence is a worry, if they cannot improve the centre-backs and goalkeeper it is a concern. Alisson wins Liverpool points, but that doesn’t happen with Kepa. Chelsea need to improve in that area.”

The Blues were 3-1 winners against Brighton in their season opener before Liverpool FC beat 10-man Chelsea FC 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC then came from 3-0 down to rescue a 3-3 draw with West Brom before Lampard’s men were 4-0 winners against Crystal Palace before the international break.

The Blues squandered a lead twice to draw 3-3 with Southampton last weekend.

Chelsea FC will make the trip to Manchester United on Saturday.

