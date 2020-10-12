‘Exhausting’: Kai Havertz gives verdict on start to Chelsea FC career

Kai Havertz (Photo: Screengrab)

Kai Havertz has admitted that he has found the intensity of the Premier League difficult in the opening weeks of his Chelsea FC career.

The 21-year-old was one of the big talking points heading into the 2020 summer transfer window following his prolific performances for Bayer Leverkusen last term.

Havertz was linked with Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Liverpool FC but the Germany international ended up following his compatriot Timo Werner by moving to west London.

Chelsea FC made Havertz the second-most expensive signing in the club’s history behind the world’s most expensive goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga after spending £71m on the German playmaker.

However, the new Blues signing has little to show from his first four appearances for Frank Lampard’s side after a muted start for the Chelsea FC number 21.

Havertz made his only assist in their 3-3 draw with West Brom at The Hawthorns, while he was substituted at half-time of their 2-0 loss to Liverpool FC.

Speaking to Chelsea FC’s website about his initial experience in the Premier League, Havertz admitted that he has found the games “very exhausting” so far.

“It was difficult for me, especially because the Premier League is a completely different league. It’s more intense and I noticed that in the first few games.

“The intensity in the duels and the runs is much higher. It’s a completely different league and the games are very exhausting.

“The Bundesliga isn’t worse but I noticed differences. It seems to me like there aren’t any average or bad players here – everybody is at a very high level.”

Only N’Golo Kante and Werner have played more minutes than Havertz in the opening month of the Premier League.

Havertz scored 12 times and made six assists in 30 games in the German top flight last season.

The Germany international netted 46 goals in 150 games in all competitions during his Leverkusen career.

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action next Saturday when Lampard’s side look to secure their third win of the 2020-21 campaign against Southampton.

