Pat Nevin claims two Chelsea FC signings are ‘ready to explode’

Kai Havertz (Photo: Screengrab)

Pat Nevin is backing Kai Havertz and Timo Werner to “explode” at Chelsea FC despite a subdued start to their respective Stamford Bridge careers.

The Blues signed Werner in a £54m deal from RB Leipzig at the start of the summer transfer window despite the prolific German striker being previously linked with a move to Liverpool FC.

Werner scored 28 games in 34 games in the Bundesliga last season to earn rave reviews for his prolific performances for RB Leipzig.

Chelsea FC signed Werner’s team-mate Havertz in a £71m deal from Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen last month to add more creativity to Frank Lampard’s midfield.

The 21-year-old has netted 36 goals in 118 games in all competitions for Bayer Leverkusen over the past four seasons despite his relative inexperience.

Lampard has started Havertz and Werner in all four of Chelsea FC’s games in the Premier League in the current campaign but the German duo have struggled to have a telling impact at the west London side so far.

Former Blues winger Nevin is backing Havertz and Werner to start to produce impactful performances given the duo are “bubbling” under the surface at Stamford Bridge.

“We are still waiting for the expected explosion of goals from the newer players,” Nevin told Chelsea FC’s website.

“Obviously Kai Havertz (three), Ben Chilwell (one) and Timo Werner (one) are each already off the mark, but it still feels like Timo and Kai are just bubbling under ready to explode onto the scene.

“For once I think the Chelsea staff might be absolutely delighted to see many of these players leave on international duty, but why?

“I reckon the likes of Kai and Timo both need as many games as possible to get themselves not only up to their own levels of mid-season match fitness, but higher still to the level expected week in and week out in the Premier League.

“Unless they are injured on international duty, they will all come back in better condition than when they left, especially if they can get a full game or two under their belts for their own countries.”

Havertz and Werner were two of eight signings at Chelsea FC this summer as Lampard looked to turn the Blues into Premier League title challengers.

The Blues were 3-1 winners at Brighton in their season opener before Chelsea FC suffered a 2-0 loss to defending champions Liverpool FC.

The west London side drew 3-3 with West Brom at The Hawthorns in their second away fixture before Lampard’s side were 4-0 winners against Crystal Palace last weekend.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip