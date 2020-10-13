Jamie Redknapp (Sky Sports / Screen grab)

Jamie Redknapp believes Chelsea FC star Mason Mount has the potential to blossom into England’s Kevin De Bruyne.

Mount impressed in England’s 2-1 victory over Belgium at Wembley on Sunday after the Chelsea FC playmaker scored the winner in the second half of their Uefa Nations League clash.

England boss Gareth Southgate used Mount on the right side of his attack before the Blues star switched to the left of the front three in the second half.

The 21-year-old has started three of Chelsea FC’s four games in the Premier League this season despite the arrival of eight new faces at the west London outfit this summer.

Lampard is a big admirer of the England international after Mount established himself as a regular under the Blues legend at the west London side last term.

Former England midfielder Redknapp believes that Mount has the talent to emulate De Bruyne but admitted the Chelsea FC playmaker needs to be more dominant in games.

“We were purring watching some of Kevin De Bruyne’s passes and he comes to find the ball,” Redknapp told Sky Sports on Sunday night.

“When we talk about Mount I want him to do that more, he can do it for us, you haven’t got to stay out on the right.”

Mount scored seven goals and made five assists in 37 games in the Premier League last season to help Chelsea FC finish in fourth place in Lampard’s first campaign in charge.

The 21-year-old came through the ranks at Chelsea FC before he went on loan to Derby County for the 2018-19 season when Lampard was in charge of the Rams.

Chelsea FC have collected seven points from their opening four Premier League games to leave the west London side in seventh place in the table.

The Blues will host West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip