Cesar Azpilicueta rates Thiago Silva’s impact at Chelsea FC

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Monday 26 October 2020, 08:00 UK
Cesar Azpilicueta believes Thiago Silva has helped Chelsea FC to improve defensively following Saturday evening’s 0-0 draw at Manchester United.

The Brazilian completed a move to Chelsea FC in a free transfer after Thiago Silva was released by Paris Saint-Germain in the summer following his seven-year stint in the French capital.

The 36-year-old defender endured a mixed debut when he made a mistake in a 3-3 draw with West Brom at The Hawthorns last month before Chelsea FC twice squandered a lead in a 3-3 draw with Southampton at Stamford Bridge.

The South American centre-half marshalled the Chelsea FC defence expertly to help the west London side keep a clean sheet in a goalless draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Thiago Silva completed two successful tackles and ended up with 94 per cent pass completion in a dominant performance from the Chelsea FC summer signing.

Chelsea FC captain Azpilicueta heaped praise on Thiago for his impact at the west London side following his move to the west London side in the summer.

“His experience and his leadership is brilliant,” Azpilicueta told Sky Sports.

“He has quality on the ball. He helps the team a lot defensively. We’re very happy to have him with us.”

Thiago arrived at Chelsea FC with a wealth of experience after he spent seven seasons at PSG.

The Brazilian defender won seven Ligue 1 titles during his decorated spell at the French giants.

Chelsea FC have drawn their last three games in all competitions following a 3-3 draw with Southampton followed by goalless stalemates with Sevilla and Manchester United.

The Blues will make the trip to Burnley in their next Premier League game at Turf Moor on Saturday.

