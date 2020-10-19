Timo Werner sends warning to Chelsea FC defence

Timo Werner (Photo: Chelsea TV)

Chelsea FC need to improve defensively if the Blues want to win trophies this season, according to Timo Werner.

The Germany international opened his Premier League account in his fifth top-flight appearance on Saturday afternoon in Chelsea FC’s 3-3 draw with Southampton at Stamford Bridge.

Werner scored twice in the opening 28 minutes to put Frank Lampard’s side in control of the Premier League clash as the west London side looked to secure back-to-back top-flight victories.

However, Danny Ings halved the deficit in the 37th minute before Che Adams capitalised on comical defending from Kurt Zouma and Kepa Arrizabalaga to level.

Werner teed up his compatriot Kai Havertz to score in the 59th minute, restoring the west London side’s lead against Ralph Hassenhuttl’s team.

However, the Chelsea FC defence couldn’t keep the Saints at bay after Jannik Vestergaard netted in added time at the end of the Premier League clash.

Speaking to Premier League productions following Chelsea FC’s second 3-3 draw of the 2020-21 season so far, Werner admitted that the Blues needed to improve their defensive performances to challenge for trophies this term.

“I don’t know if we have a problem but in the end the last three games we concede six goals and that’s not where we want to be,” Werner said.

“I think we are Chelsea, we want to battle for titles.

“In the end think it’s not the offence that wins titles. In Germany we always say defence wins titles. I think that’s true.

“When we concede so many goals in every game then it’s hard to win games but in the end also to win titles.

“I think we have to work in it because six goals in three games is too much. I think we have to be better in this.”

Chelsea FC have already conceded nine times in five games in the Premier League so far this season despite improving their defence with a number of big-name signings.

The Blues will host La Liga outfit Sevilla in their Champions League group-stage opener at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action with a tricky trip to top-four rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

