Timo Werner sends message to Chelsea FC fans about Frank Lampard

Timo Werner (Photo: Chelsea TV)

Timo Werner has revealed that he looked up to Chelsea FC legends Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard as a 10-year-old.

The Germany international completed a £54m move to Chelsea FC from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig in the 2020 summer transfer window.

Werner finalised a move to Chelsea FC in spite of interest from Liverpool FC to become one of eight new signings at the west London side this summer.

The new Blues signing scored 95 times in 159 appearances in all competitions over the past four seasons, including a return of 28 goals last term.

The 24-year-old has failed to score in his opening four Premier League games after Werner drew blanks against Brighton, Liverpool FC, West Brom and Crystal Palace.

Werner revealed that he was a big fan of some Chelsea FC legends growing up as a kid, including his current manager Lampard.

“The Premier League has become bigger and bigger and now it is the best league in the whole world,” Werner said in an interview with Three, as quoted by Metro.

“For me it is a little bit of a dream come true to come and play now in the biggest league in the whole world.

“Of course as a child you don’t see much of the Premier League clubs but you see the teams at the Champions League.

“You see the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United. These were the clubs that in youth were winning a lot.

“You see maybe young Ronaldo, or here at Chelsea Didier Drogba and also Frank Lampard the manager. They have a lot of legends in the club here.

“When you come into the club they are working for the club and when you see them as a child, like 10, and then you see, Ashley Cole, Frank Lampard, Petr Cech, you say wow it’s crazy I am here with them now.

“It’s a lot of fun.”

Werner established himself as a key player at RB Leipzig and one of the Bundesliga’s most prolific goal-scorers over the past few seasons.

The former RB Leipzig striker scored 34 times in 45 games in all competitions in his final season at the German club.

Chelsea FC have collected seven points from their opening four Premier League games to trail leaders Everton by five points.

The Blues will host Southampton at Stamford Bridge in their return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon after the international break.

Lampard’s side will make the trip to Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday 24 October.

