Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC keep tabs on League Two duo - report

Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC are interested in Grimsby Town duo Louis Boyd and Ben Grist, according to a report in England.

The Athletic, as quoted by the Mail, is reporting that the Premier League duo are looking at Grimsby midfielder Boyd after his impressive start to the season.

The same article states that Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC were alerted to Boyd after he came the club’s youngest-ever debutant at the age of 15 years and 324 days old.

According to the same story, Boyd’s team-mate Grist is also being tracked by the Premier League duo after he was brought into the first-team fray by Ian Holloway.

The report goes on to add that Grimsby are under financial pressure due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the League Two side could be forced to sell the duo.

Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and any other interested Premier League parties will have until 16 October to launch a bid to sign the League Two teenagers, according to the report.

The Blues were the busiest club in the 2020 summer transfer window after Frank Lampard added eight new players to his squad to revamp the Chelsea FC team for the 2020-21 season.

Chelsea FC signed Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech, RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz, Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, Leicester left-back Ben Chilwell, Brazil centre-half Thiago Silva, Nice full-back Malang Sarr and Xavier Mbuyamba.

Liverpool FC, on the other hand, have signed Wolves winger Diogo Jota, Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara, Olympiacos defender Kostas Tsimikas and Brazilian goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga.

