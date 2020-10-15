Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Ben Chilwell has admitted that the arrival of Thiago Silva at Chelsea FC this summer has given the whole squad a boost.

The Blues opted to bring in the experienced centre-half in the summer months on a free transfer after his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expired at the end of last season.

The 36-year-old defender has made two Premier League appearances for Frank Lampard’s men this season and he helped the Blues to keep a clean sheet as he played the full 90 minutes in the 4-0 win over Crystal Palace before the international break.

The Brazilian defender will now be hoping to establish himself as a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC team in the coming weeks and months as the Blues aim to try and mount a serious Premier League title challenge this season.

Now, fellow summer signing Chilwell has admitted that he has been highly impressed by the impact Silva has had at Stamford Bridge in the short time he has been at the club.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Chilwell said: “Ever since he came in the building, when he is in the room he has a presence about him.

“He makes everyone want to do well and standards will never slip, which they shouldn’t anyway.

“He demands quality and assures the whole team around him so it is great to have him in there with us, and he talks throughout the whole game.”

Both Chilwell and Silva will be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues return to Premier League action after the international break with a home clash against Southampton at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are currently seventh in the table after having won two of their opening four games in the top flight.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip