Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Ben Chilwell has insisted that he and the other new signings at Chelsea FC have joined the club to win trophies this season and beyond.

The west London side have been very busy in the summer transfer window, with Frank Lampard having brought in eight new signings to bolster his squad ahead of his second season in charge.

Chilwell made his Premier League debut for the Blues on Saturday and he notched up a goal and an assist as he helped the west London side claim a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

The England international has been joined by the likes of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech at Stamford Bridge this summer as the Blues look to try and challenge for the title this season.

Now, the 23-year-old Chilwell has underlined his belief that Lampard’s men are in the hunt for trophies this season as Chelsea FC look to improve on their fourth-placed finish from last term.

Speaking to BT Sport on Saturday after the 4-0 victory over Palace, Chilwell said: “Personally and talking to the other boys who have come here, we’ve come here because we think this team can win trophies.

“They will show they are hungry to win trophies over the next few years and we need to work hard like we did today to do that.

“I’ve not played in any of the other leagues but the Premier League’s a bit different. It’s going to take some time for them [the new signings] to adjust and everyone’s working hard on the training pitch.

“I think if you look at all the boys today, everyone put a shift in and played really well. It’s starting to bed together well.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on Southampton at Stamford Bridge on 17 October.

The west London side will then switch their focus to their first Champions League game of the new campaign when they take on Sevilla at home on 20 October.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip