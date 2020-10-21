Frank Lampard delivers update on Billy Gilmour for Chelsea FC fans

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard has revealed that Billy Gilmour is around three weeks away from being able to make a return from injury for Chelsea FC.

The 19-year-old midfielder has been out of action since July after suffering a knee problem during the 3-2 win over Crystal Palace and undergoing surgery as a result.

Gilmour has been working on his fitness levels and recovery behind closed doors in recent weeks as he bids to make himself available for selection again as soon as possible.

Lampard has now revealed that Gilmour has been stepping up his recovery outdoors at Chelsea FC’s Cobham training ground as the midfielder bids to make a return to the first team.

Speaking at a news conference on Monday, Lampard said: “Billy’s working really well, he’s probably three weeks away from his return.

“He’s working outside on his own with the physios still, we hope that he’ll integrate with either ourselves or the Under-23s to get some training minutes.

“So hopefully three or four weeks, probably the other side of the next international break all being well.”

Gilmour, who has represented Scotland all the way up to Under-21 level, was added to the Chelsea FC first-team squad on a permanent basis back in February after having impressed with a number of performances.

He made 11 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea FC last season before suffering the knee injury.

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday evening when they travel to Old Trafford to take on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United side.

The west London side are currently in eighth place in the Premier League table after having only won two of their opening five games in the top flight so far this season.

