BBC Sport pundit raves about Ziyech and Havertz as Chelsea FC thrash Burnley

Kai Havertz (Photo: Screengrab)

Leon Osman lavished praise on both Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz as the pair helped Chelsea FC to claim a dominant 3-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

Ziyech, who joined Chelsea FC from Ajax in the summer transfer window, scored the opening goal for the Blues at Turf Moor as he made his first Premier League start for Frank Lampard’s men.

The Morocco international fired home a low shot from just inside the box in the 26th minute to put the west London side ahead.

Kurt Zouma then made it 2-0 to the west London side when he headed home a thumping header from Mason Mount’s corner in the 63rd minute.

Summer signing Timo Werner then made the points secure with a coolly-taken finish in the 70th minute to wrap up the win for Lampard’s side.

New arrivals Ziyech and Havertz both started at Turf Moor, and former Everton star Osman was impressed by what he saw from the duo as they linked up against the Clarets.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live during the second half, Osman said: “Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz are linking up so well, they seem to have a real understanding, a real quality in possession.

“They don’t like to give the ball away – they like to pass and move and find pockets of space, and at the moment Burnley don’t have an answer to it.”

Meanwhile, former striker Tim Cahill was also impressed by what he saw from the Blues as they went 3-0 up.

“These goals from Chelsea have showed how they’ve fixed things,” Cahill said on BBC Final Score. “There’s going to be loads of opportunities for them. They’ve sorted out the back line and the goalkeeper.

“It’s going to take time, but it’s great to watch.”

The win left Chelsea FC in 12th place in the Premier League table ahead of their home clash against Sheffield United next weekend.

