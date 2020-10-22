Ben Chilwell makes claim about Chelsea FC after Sevilla draw

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Ben Chilwell has claimed that Chelsea FC’s goalless draw with Sevilla in the Champions League on Tuesday night shows that the Blues are a “very strong” team defensively.

The west London side managed to keep the La Liga outfit at bay at Stamford Bridge as both sides were forced to settle for a point from their Champions League group-stage opener.

Timo Werner had Chelsea FC’s best chances to break the deadlock but the Blues were unable to find a way past the Sevilla defence.

The clean sheet will have been a welcome one for the Blues, with Frank Lampard’s side having been pegged back and held to a 3-3 draw by Southampton in the Premier League last weekend.

Summer signing Chilwell believes that Chelsea FC’s draw with Sevilla shows that the Blues are a solid outfit at the back.

Speaking in his post-match interview, Chilwell said: “I think we showed that defensively we’re a very strong outfit.

“They’re one of the best teams in Europe and to get a clean sheet against a very good attacking side was positive.

“We didn’t give them a lot of chances. It would have been nice to get a win at home but we’ll take the draw and a clean sheet.”

He continued: “In general as a team it was, I wouldn’t say comfortable, because there were moments where we were under pressure, but how organised we were, not just the back four and the goalkeeper but the whole team.

“The wingers and the midfielders were all putting a shift in for the defence. So defensively it was very good.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday evening with a crunch clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Blues are aiming to get back to winning ways after their draw against the Saints, while Manchester United head into the game fresh from their back to back victories over Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain.

Chelsea FC are currently eighth in the Premier League table and five points behind leaders Everton.

