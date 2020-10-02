Christian Pulisic delivers update for Chelsea FC fans on his fitness

Christian Pulisic (Photo: Chelsea TV / Screen grab)

Christian Pulisic has declared himself fit and ready to return to action for Chelsea FC as the Blues prepare to take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League this weekend.

The USA international is yet to make a competitive appearance for the west London side this season after having picked up a muscular injury during the FA Cup final defeat by Arsenal back in August.

Pulisic has been working on his fitness levels behind closed doors at Cobham in recent weeks and he sat out Chelsea FC’s Premier League openers against Brighton, Liverpool FC and West Brom.

The 22-year-old was also not involved when Chelsea FC were beaten by Tottenham in the League Cup fourth round on Tuesday night.

However, the playmaker has now revealed that he is feeling fit and ready to return to action and he will be hoping to be in the Blues squad when the west London side host Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime.

Speaking on a livestream on his Twitch channel, Pulisic said: “I’ll say that I’m feeling very good, and very ready to play. I’m missing it a lot.”

Pulisic enjoyed a solid debut season with Chelsea FC last term after his move from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

The American midfielder scored 11 goals in 34 games in all competitions for Frank Lampard’s men to help the west London side to finish in fourth place in the Premier League table.

Chelsea FC have taken four points from a possible nine in their opening three games of the campaign.

