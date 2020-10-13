‘A really proud moment’: Christian Pulisic makes Chelsea FC admission

Christian Pulisic (Photo: Chelsea TV / Screen grab)

Christian Pulisic has admitted that it was a “proud moment” for him to pull on the number 10 shirt for Chelsea FC for the first time.

The USA international has been handed the iconic shirt number by the Blues after Willian left the west London side to sign for Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

Eden Hazard had occupied the number 10 shirt before the Brazilian and the Belgian playmaker is widely regarded as one of the top players in Chelsea FC’s history.

Pulisic, 22, now recognises that he has some big boots to fill as he bids to try and write his name into Chelsea FC folklore over the coming seasons.

The USA international came on as a substitute to make his first Premier League appearance of the season during the 4-0 win over Crystal Palace last time out.

And the American playmaker has now expressed his delight at being handed the number 10 shirt at the west London club.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the London Evening Standard, Pulisic said: “It meant a lot. It’s no secret that it’s been my favourite number. It’s the number I wanted to be.

“Now that Willian moved on this season, there was an opportunity there. I spoke with the club and everyone felt like I was ready for it, and I felt I was ready, and it’s a number I like.

“So it was a really proud moment for me last weekend to wear it for Chelsea for the first time.

“I understand what it means and how much history it has, how many incredible players have worn it before me, but I see it as my favourite number. I just want to do well.”

Pulisic will be hoping to feature when Chelsea FC return to Premier League action this Saturday with a home clash against Newcastle United.

The west London side are seventh in the Premier League table after having taken seven points from their opening four games in the top flight under Frank Lampard this term.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip