Christian Pulisic rates Chelsea FC’s title chances this season

Christian Pulisic (Photo: Chelsea TV / Screen grab)

Christian Pulisic believes that Chelsea FC have what it takes to challenge for the Premier League title this season.

The Blues have made a decent start to the new campaign and their second season under Frank Lampard, with the west London side having taken seven points from their opening four games.

Chelsea FC currently sit in seventh place in the Premier League table as they bid to try and challenge for the title this term following their fourth-placed finish last season.

The west London side were extremely busy in the summer transfer window as they brought in eight new signings including Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz.

Lampard is now looking to help Chelsea FC challenge for the title this term after they finished in fourth place last term.

Pulisic believes that the summer arrivals at Chelsea FC can help the Blues to mount a serious title challenge this season.

Asked whether winning the title this season is a realistic goal for Chelsea FC, Pulisic replied: “Chelsea is a club with a lot of history that always wants to compete and win titles.

“Our goal is to finish at the highest standing in the Premier League and win every trophy available, Champions League included.

“We’ve got a great group of guys, we’re going to compete, and we’re hungry to win titles. Absolutely. Why not? That’s right where we want to be.

“I think that’s realistic, and we’re going to compete hard to get those trophies.”

Reflecting on the new signings at Stamford Bridge this summer, Pulisic continued: “We’ve brought in more experienced players this year with some new signings, and I think we also have a great group of young guys so I think it’s a really good mix.

“Last year was more of a transition year where obviously we couldn’t sign any new players, but we still had some of the guys who’d been there.

“What was great about last year is a lot of the young guys got a lot of experience.

“This year there’s definitely a boosted confidence, we’ve got an edge. We’re ready, we want to compete, and we want to win titles.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

They will then turn their attentions towards their home clash against Sevilla in the Champions League on Tuesday 20 October.

