‘He has confidence about him’: Frank Lampard talks up Chelsea FC signing

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Sunday 25 October 2020, 04:15 UK
Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard has revealed that he has already been impressed by Hakim Ziyech’s “confidence” since his arrival at Chelsea FC in the summer.

The Morocco international has been settling into life at Stamford Bridge after the Blues agreed a deal to sign him from Ajax at the start of this year.

Ziyech has been made to wait for his chance in the Chelsea FC team this season after he picked up an injury in pre-season to rule him out of the first few games of the campaign.

The 27-year-old made his first two appearances for the Blues from the bench this month after he came on to feature against Southampton and Sevilla.

Ziyech will now be hoping to prove himself to Lampard as he bids to try and hold down a regular spot in the first team in the coming weeks and months.

Speaking before Chelsea FC’s trip to Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday, Lampard underlined the fact that he has been impressed by Ziyech’s input so far.

Lampard told his news conference on Friday: “Hakim has confidence about him, his fitness is coming individually, he still needs a bit of time to get his match fitness now his injury is cleared up, but both of those [Ziyech and Edouard Mendy] will be great additions on that front.

“I encourage personality and communication between the players, we need more of that.”

Chelsea FC will return to Champions League action on Wednesday night when they travel to face Krasnodar.

After that, the west London side will switch their focus back towards Premier League affairs and their trip to Burnley on Saturday lunchtime next weekend.

