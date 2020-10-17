Danny Murphy predicts where Chelsea FC will finish this season

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Danny Murphy believes that Chelsea FC are “guaranteed” to finish in the Premier League’s top four this season.

The west London side have made a decent start to the new campaign under Frank Lampard as they look to improve on their fourth-placed finish in the top flight last term.

Chelsea FC brought in a whole host of new players in the summer transfer window as they completed deals for the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva to bolster their squad ahead of Lampard’s second season in charge.

The Blues are aiming to mount a Premier League title challenge this season but former Liverpool FC star Murphy feels that the west London side are probably another year away from being genuine title contenders.

However, former midfielder Murphy feels sure that Chelsea FC have what it takes to finish in the top four this season.

Speaking to the Football Index Podcast, Murphy said: “There’s certainly going to be more pressure on Frank Lampard to deliver a trophy this season than there was in his first year, particularly with [Roman] Abramovich bankrolling such a huge spending spree this summer.

“I don’t think that pressure will impact Lampard at all though because it’s no more than the pressure he puts on himself to succeed.

“He has a great squad now and there are no excuses not to deliver.

“They’ve had a few injury problems, but I expect Chelsea to grow and grow as the season progresses and I think they’re guaranteed to finish in the top four.

“I think Chelsea are still 12 months away from competing for the Premier League.”

Chelsea FC will kick off their Champions League group stage campaign with a home clash against Sevilla at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

The Blues will then switch their attention back towards Premier League affairs and their crunch trip to face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday lunchtime next week.

Chelsea FC ended last season without a trophy after they lost 2-1 to Arsenal in the FA Cup final back in August.

