Frank Lampard makes honest admission about Eden Hazard’s Chelsea FC exit

Belgium playmaker Eden Hazard (Photo: Nike)

Frank Lampard has claimed that Chelsea FC lost the best player in the Premier League when Eden Hazard left the Blues to join Real Madrid last summer.

The Belgium international completed a big-money transfer to Real Madrid after a decorated seven-year spell at Stamford Bridge in which he won every major trophy on offer apart from the Champions League.

Chelsea FC were not able to sign any new players last summer due to their transfer ban and they also opted not to bring in any new faces in the January transfer window.

However, the Blues made up for lost time in the summer transfer market as Lampard spent big on bringing in a number of big-name players this summer ahead of the former England midfielder’s second season in charge.

The west London side brought in the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Ben Chilwell as the Blues looked to assemble a squad capable of challenging for the title this season.

And Lampard has admitted that Chelsea FC had no option but to spend big this summer in order to make up for the loss of Hazard last year.

Speaking before Chelsea FC’s clash with Southampton on Saturday, Lampard said: “For me. we lost probably the best player in the League. We couldn’t do any business so the work we did was on the pitch last year.

“Teams that are striving to be in and around top six and upwards were spending last year, they were spending again this summer.

“They’ve had the opportunity with the players they bought last year to get them embedded into their teams and we’re dealing with teams above us, which is where we want to get to, where we are aspiring to get to, that have been building their squads for a long time.

“We want to build our squad. We missed two windows and now we come back in and we’ve brought players in with a view to improve us.”

Chelsea FC will kick off their Champions League campaign on Tuesday night when they take on Sevilla at Stamford Bridge.

After that, the Blues will switch their focus towards their Premier League showdown with Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

