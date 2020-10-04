Rio Ferdinand: Why Frank Lampard should be ‘proud’ of Chelsea FC stars

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand believes that Frank Lampard will be delighted by the defensive stability shown by his Chelsea FC side after watching them claim a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Blues headed into the game aiming to return to winning ways in the top flight after they had to come from behind to claim a 3-3 draw at West Bromwich Albion last weekend.

Chelsea FC were also knocked out of the League Cup by Tottenham Hotspur on penalties in midweek to further dampen spirits ahead of their clash with the Eagles.

After a goalless first half, Chelsea FC took the lead in the 50th minute thanks to Ben Chilwell’s impressive strike.

The summer signing then turned provider as he provided the cross for Kurt Zouma to head Chelsea FC into a 2-0 lead shortly after.

Two penalties from Jorginho then wrapped up the three points and added further gloss to the scoreline as Lampard’s men sealed their second Premier League win of the season.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand believes that Lampard will have been pleased by his side’s potent attacking play, but he also believes that the west London side deserve credit for their defending.

“I think Frank’s got an idea of how he wants to play with expansive football,” Ferdinand said on BT Sport.

“Today, what was fantastic about the way they played – and I think Palace probably helped them a little bit – [was that] they were very secure in shutting down any counter-attacks, any threats.

“They [Palace] didn’t have any opportunities on goal. That’s what I’d be more proud of and happy about if I was Frank.

“They nullified the other team’s attack but also showed that they are a threat at the other end – and the four goals will tell you that.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on Southampton at Stamford Bridge on 17 October.

