Frank Lampard told he doesn’t know his best Chelsea FC team after signings

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard still does not know his best Chelsea FC team following the influx of new players at Stamford Bridge this summer, according to Stewart Robson.

The Blues were one of the busiest clubs in the Premier League in the summer transfer window as they revamped their squad in time for Lampard’s second season in charge at the club.

Chelsea FC brought in Edouard Mendy from Rennes, Timo Werner from RB Leipzig, Hakim Ziyech from Ajax, Thiago Silva on a free transfer, Xavier Mbuyamba from FC Barcelona, Ben Chilwell from Leicester,

Malang Sarr from Nice and Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen.

Lampard is now looking to accommodate all of the summer signings into his new-look Chelsea FC squad as the Blues aim to try and challenge for the Premier League title this season.

Chelsea FC have taken seven points from their opening four games in the Premier League to leave them in seventh place in the table.

Former Arsenal star Robson believes that Lampard now has a difficult task on his hands as he bids to try and work out his best team at Stamford Bridge for the season ahead.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Star, Robson said: “Everyone talks about buying loads of players and making sure your squad is big, getting players in all in one go and doing it early.

“But if you don’t then get them to gel, you’ve got a problem.

“I thought in their first few games, Chelsea had slight problems. We saw that against West Brom when they couldn’t defend.

“We saw that in the first couple of games with Spurs, but Spurs now seem to have got their act together, they’ve got an understanding of how to play.

“That would be my one criticism of Chelsea. I’m not sure that when Frank Lampard bought those players in, knew how he wanted to play and what his best team was.

“I’m still not sure he knows what his best team is.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on Southampton at Stamford Bridge on 17 October.

After that, the west London side will switch their attentions back towards Champions League affairs and their group opener against Sevilla on 20 October.

