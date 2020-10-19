Frank Leboeuf rates Chelsea FC’s hopes of finishing in the top four

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Leboeuf has warned Chelsea FC that they will need to step up their performances if they want to finish in the top four this season.

The west London side have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League this term under Frank Lampard and they currently sit in seventh place in the top-flight table.

Lampard’s side were pegged back and held to a 3-3 draw by Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday as the Blues once again failed to make it back to back wins in the Premier League this season.

Chelsea FC will be aiming to respond and get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they take on Manchester United away from home on Saturday evening.

Leboeuf has now stated is belief that the Blues will need to raise their game quickly if they are to be able to seal a spot in the top four this season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Leboeuf said: “I’m not convinced at all about Chelsea right now.

“It’s like they don’t know each other, they’re not fit enough, I’m very worried.

“I’m going to give them the benefit of the doubt because I don’t know what they’re worth, but, really, if they keep on performing like that, for sure they’re not going to finish in the top four.”

He went on to admit that he has not yet been fully convinced by summer signing Kai Havertz.

He continued: “I’m not convinced about Havertz, I’m not that optimistic.

“I’m very pleased with Werner, he’s a real satisfaction. Thiago Silva should have been back because it’s crucial for Chelsea to have a real leader at the back and that’s the main problem.

“They all have to work hard physically to make sure they can play together and be stronger together.”

Chelsea FC are in Champions League action on Tuesday night when they take on Sevilla at Stamford Bridge.

The west London side finished in fourth place in the Premier League table in Lampard’s first campaign in charge last term.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip