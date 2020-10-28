Spurs legend Garth Crooks (Photo: Screengrab / BBC Sport)

Garth Crooks has claimed that Chelsea FC have not had a defender of Thiago Silva’s quality for years following his solid start to life at Stamford Bridge.

The Brazilian defender signed for the Blues on a free transfer in the summer transfer window after his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expired at the end of last season.

The centre-half has acquitted himself well in the Premier League, and he produced a fine composed performance at the back as he helped Chelsea FC to claim a goalless draw at Manchester United on Saturday.

The 36-year-old has started three of Chelsea FC’s six games in the Premier League this season and he will be hoping to hold down a regular spot in the first team in the coming weeks and months.

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Crooks was extremely impressed by what he saw from Thiago at the weekend and he feels that the defender will end up being an excellent signing for Frank Lampard’s side.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport as he picked him in his team of the week, Crooks said: “Chelsea have not had a player at the back like this for some time. Defenders don’t come more accomplished than Silva.

“The former Brazil international has brought a desperately needed calm to the Blues defensive line up. His positional sense and reading of the game are his specialities.

“Had it not been for Silva, his former Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Edinson Cavani would have almost certainly found himself on the score-sheet.

“At 36, Silva looks like he’s never been in a pub in his life. What a pity for Chelsea he’s not a few years younger.”

Thiago could be set to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues return to Champions League action on Wednesday night with a trip to face Russian side Krasnodar.

After that, the Blues will switch their attentions back towards Premier League affairs and their trip to Burnley on Saturday.

