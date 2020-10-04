Frank Lampard issues update on Billy Gilmour for Chelsea FC fans

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard has revealed that Billy Gilmour is around four weeks from a return to action for Chelsea FC.

The 19-year-old midfielder has been out of action since July after suffering a knee problem and undergoing surgery.

Gilmour has been working hard on his fitness levels and recovery behind closed doors in recent weeks as he bids to make himself available for selection again as soon as possible.

Now, Lampard has revealed that the Scottish midfielder is around four weeks away from being fit and ready to return to action for the Blues as he bids to help the west London side launch a Premier League title challenge this term.

Speaking before Chelsea FC’s clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday, Lampard was quizzed about Gilmour’s situation, and he replied: “He’s progressing well.

“It was forecast as a four-month injury when he went into surgery and we’re three months on from that so it will be four weeks from now that he’ll be hopefully fit barring any hiccups.

“His attitude and how he approaches everything in his professional life is spot-on so he’ll give himself the best chance to be back and as fresh as he can in four weeks and he’ll be an important member of the squad at that point.”

Gilmour, who has represented Scotland all the way up to Under-21 level, was added to the Chelsea FC first-team squad on a permanent basis back in February after having impressed with a number of performances.

He made 11 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea FC last season before suffering the knee injury.

Chelsea FC, who finished fourth and without a trophy last season, will return to Premier League action on 17 October when they host Southampton at Stamford Bridge.

They will then commence their Champions League campaign with a home clash against Sevilla three days later.

