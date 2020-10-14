Journalist: Chelsea FC signing could finally make his debut against Southampton

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Hakim Ziyech could finally make his debut for Chelsea FC in the home clash against Southampton this weekend, according to reporter Simon Johnson.

The Morocco international has been settling into life at his new club after he joined the Blues from Ajax in the summer as part of a deal that was agreed at the turn of the year.

Ziyech, 27, is yet to feature for Chelsea FC after having picked up an injury in pre-season but he is now believed to be approaching full fitness for Frank Lampard’s side.

The west London side are preparing to host Southampton at Stamford Bridge this weekend as the Blues look to make it back to back wins in the top flight for the first time this season.

Now, Athletic reporter Johnson has suggested that Ziyech could finally be in line to make his first appearance for the Blues this weekend, although most likely as a substitute.

Posting on The Athletic’s Real Time Section, Johnson said: “A real possibility he (Ziyech) makes his competitive debut (against Southampton), albeit probably from the bench”.

Chelsea FC head into their clash against the Saints looking to build on their impressive 4-0 win over Crystal Palace last time out.

Lampard’s side have won two of their opening four games in the Premier League this season to leave them down in seventh place in the table with seven points to their name.

They will kick off their Champions League campaign with their group-stage opener against Sevilla at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday 20 October.

