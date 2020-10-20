Hakim Ziyech issues warning to his Chelsea FC team-mates

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Hakim Ziyech has warned his Chelsea FC team-mates that they must look to improve their performances quickly as the games continue to come thick and fast.

Ziyech made his first appearance for the Blues in the Premier League on Saturday when he came on as a late substitute during the west London side’s 3-3 draw with Southampton at Stamford Bridge.

The 27-year-old had been made to wait for his Premier League debut after having signed for the Blues from Ajax in the summer transfer window, after he picked up an injury in pre-season.

Ziyech is now fit and ready to feature more regularly for Frank Lampard’s men as the Blues aim to compete for major trophies this term.

With so many new signings at Chelsea FC this summer, it is inevitable that it will take some time for the Blues to click into gear.

However, Ziyech has admitted that the Blues do not have time on their side as they look to improve their performances.

Speaking in an interview quoted by football.london, Ziyech said: “Of course it will take time, but we also don’t have time, because the games are coming really quick, so we have to learn quickly.

“This is a moment we can learn from, but it can’t happen in the last minute.”

On his own situation, Ziyech added: “I have been out for a couple of weeks, but I have been back training in the last couple of weeks and you can feel there is something.

“It just takes time to let it work, and I have all the trust that it will work.”

Chelsea FC are in Champions League action on Tuesday night when they take on Sevilla in their group-stage opener at Stamford Bridge.

After that, the Blues will switch their attentions towards preparing for their Premier League clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

