‘I still have a way to go’: Hakim Ziyech’s update for Chelsea FC fans

Hakim Ziyech has admitted that he still has a long way to go before being fully fit for Chelsea FC.

The Morocco international has made his first two appearances for the Blues in recent days after having picked up an injury in pre-season which ruled him out of the first few weeks of the campaign.

Ziyech came on as a substitute to make his Premier League debut during the 3-3 draw against Southampton at the weekend, and he then also played the final 28 minutes of the Blues’ goalless draw with Sevilla in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The 27-year-old is attempting to make himself a regular fixture in the first team at Stamford Bridge this season after having joined the Blues from Ajax in the summer transfer window.

The attacking midfielder has now revealed that he feels like he is still some way away from being fully fit, but he hopes to be ready for action in the coming weeks.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro after Tuesday’s draw with Sevilla, Ziyech said: “So far it’s been good for me, obviously, everything around football.

“I’ve been out for a couple of weeks so everything for me is new and I have to get used to it. But I don’t put pressure on myself and I know what I have to do.”

He added: “I still have a way to go. Obviously I didn’t play for a long time, even because of the virus of course.

“And then it’s just a bit unlucky that the injury came. I just try to stay calm and everything will come by itself.”

Ziyech will be hoping to be involved when Chelsea FC return to Premier League action with a trip to face Manchester United in the top flight at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

The Blues have taken eight points from their opening five games in the Premier League so far this season.

