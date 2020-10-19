Kai Havertz issues Chelsea FC warning after Southampton draw

Kai Havertz has a warning for his Chelsea FC team-mates after their 3-3 draw against Southampton

Monday 19 October 2020
Kai Havertz
Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz has warned his Chelsea FC team-mates that they must all “take responsibility” for their defending after their 3-3 draw against Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Blues had led for most of the game but they ended up being pegged back by the Saints as Jannik Vestergaard headed home a dramatic late equaliser for the visitors.

Havertz netted his first Premier League goal for the Blues to add to Timo Werner’s first-half double, but the west London side were unable to hold on and claim all three points.

Summer signing Havertz has admitted that he and his team-mates must take full responsibility for the performance, adding that they need to work on their defending in all areas of the pitch.

Speaking in an interview quoted by FourFourTwo, Havertz said: “We’re very frustrated about the result.

“We had 42 good minutes in the first-half but then I made a mistake and we conceded a goal, which changed the game a little bit.

“We got it to 3-2 and then we had to take the result and get the win at home but we didn’t do it.

“Now we have to stick together and hopefully we can do better next time.

“We have to take responsibility for that; we have 11 players on the pitch and everybody has to work hard so we don’t concede goals like this.

“It’s not always one person who makes the mistake so we have to look at our mistakes and try to solve the problems.

“It would have been great if my goal was the winner. Of course, I’m happy with that but very frustrated too about the result.

“We had to take these three points at home and we can do that so it was a bad day for us.”

Havertz will be hoping to make his first Champions League appearance for Chelsea FC when the Blues take on Sevilla in their group-stage opener on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge.

The west London side, who are in sixth place in the Premier League table, will return to top-flight action on Saturday evening when they travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United.

