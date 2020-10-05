Kai Havertz confident Chelsea FC can embark on a winning run

Kai Havertz (Photo: Screengrab)

Kai Havertz is confident that Chelsea FC can build on their victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday in the coming weeks as Frank Lampard’s side look to challenge for the Premier League title this season.

The west London side sealed their second win of the season in the top flight on Saturday afternoon as they claimed a 4-0 victory over the Eagles at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC have now taken seven points from their opening four games and they will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on Southampton at home on 17 October.

Havertz, 21, played the full 90 minutes at Stamford Bridge on Saturday as he helped the Blues to claim all three points in the top flight against the Eagles.

The Germany international has been settling into life at Chelsea FC after having signed for the west London side from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer transfer window.

And the young attacker has now revealed that he is enjoying adapting to the rigours of the Premier League following his big-money switch last month.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Havertz said: “I think it’s a lot different to Germany, the Premier League is much harder.

“They have very good teams and I think the life, everything is different, even small things like driving on the right side.

“But the football is different, life is different but the new players are settled in really well so I’m very confident to have a lot of wins in the next few weeks.”

Chelsea FC will kick off their Champions League campaign with their group-stage opener against Sevilla at Stamford Bridge on 20 October.

The west London side are aiming to challenge for the title this term after having finished fourth and without a trophy last season.

