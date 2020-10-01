Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has warned Chelsea FC that they will be losing their “best” defender if they let Antonio Rudiger leave the club before Monday’s transfer deadline.

The future of the Germany international has been a talking point over the last few weeks due to his lack of playing time under Frank Lampard at Chelsea FC in the Blues’ first few games of the campaign.

Rudiger, 27, is yet to make a single appearance for Chelsea FC in all competitions this season and the Blues brought in Thiago Silva from PSG on a free transfer this summer to add to their options at centre-half.

It remains to be seen whether Rudiger will still be a Chelsea FC player when the transfer window closes at 23:00 BST on Monday night.

However, former Chelsea FC star Hasselbaink believes that the west London side would be foolish to let Rudiger leave in the current transfer window because he rates him as one of the club’s best defenders.

Speaking to Sky Sports, as quoted by Metro, Hasselbaink said: “They’ve all made mistakes but for me their best centre-back is Rudiger.

“At the end of last season he didn’t have his best spell, he was out of the team but if you look at a whole season he has done the best.

“He normally smells danger and he clears it up. For Rudiger not to have played yet something is going on.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday lunchtime when they take on Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues, who finished in fourth place and without a trophy last term, have only taken four points from their opening three Premier League games and they were knocked out of the League Cup on penalties by Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday night.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip