Kai Havertz criticised for not showing enough since Chelsea FC transfer

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Kai Havertz has not shown “an awful lot” since his big-money transfer to Chelsea FC this summer, according to Steve Nicol.

The Germany international has been settling into life at Stamford Bridge after having signed for the west London side from Bayer Leverkusen at the start of September.

The 21-year-old has started all four of Chelsea FC’s games in the Premier League this season and he has so far notched up one assist in the top flight so far.

Havertz won a penalty as he played the full 90 minutes in Chelsea FC’s 4-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

And the German attacker also scored his first professional hat-trick when he netted three times in the 6-0 thrashing of Barnsley in the League Cup last month.

However, former Liverpool FC right-back Nicol believes that Havertz needs to show more in a Chelsea FC shirt as he continues to settle into life in England.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Star, Nicol said: “I have absolutely no problem with Werner, he’s top class.

“Havertz so far hasn’t shown us an awful lot.

“He got a penalty kick today but other than that, he shows little glimpses now and again of a nice pass or a little bit of skill but he hasn’t put a solid game together yet since he moved to Chelsea.”

Nicol continued: “It’s still early and he needs to get a partnership with other front players and with that ever-revolving door of change [of players] that’s not going to help him.

“Werner, not a problem. Havertz, I’m yet to see it.”

Havertz will be expecting to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues return to Premier League action with a home clash against Southampton after the international break.

The west London side are currently seventh in the Premier League table after having taken seven points from their opening four games in the top flight in Frank Lampard’s second season in charge.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip