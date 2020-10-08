‘I am confident’: Kepa opens up about his situation at Chelsea FC

Kepa Arrizabalaga (Photo: YouTube)

Kepa Arrizabalaga has insisted that he is confident that he’ll be able to turn around his difficult situation at Chelsea FC.

The Spanish shot-stopper has been dropped by Blues boss Frank Lampard in recent games after his dramatic fall from grace at Stamford Bridge over the last few months.

Kepa struggled to produce consistent performances for the west London side last season and the Blues moved to bring in Edouard Mendy in the summer transfer window to bolster their options in goal.

Mendy kept a clean sheet as he helped Chelsea FC to claim a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League at the weekend, with Lampard looking set to give the new signing a run in the first team following his arrival.

However, despite his stuttering form, Kepa has insisted that he is ready to work hard behind the scenes as he looks to try and earn his place back in the Chelsea FC team.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Sky Sports after having linked up with the Spain squad this week, Kepa said: “I feel good, strong and confident.

“We have to experience things like this during our career as footballers. I need to carry on working calmly.

“I am confident to turn the situation around. When I have the opportunity to play I will try to do it the best possible.”

Chelsea FC, who are in seventh place in the Premier League table, will return to top-flight action after the international break when they take on Southampton at Stamford Bridge on 17 October.

The west London side have taken seven points from their opening four games in the Premier League this season.

