‘He’s a great lad’: Frank Lampard praises Chelsea FC star after 4-0 win

Frank Lampard singled out the “fantastic” Ben Chilwell for special praise after he helped to fire Chelsea FC to a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Chilwell made his 100th Premier League appearance on Saturday lunchtime as he started the game at Stamford Bridge and played a key role in helping the Blues to claim all three points.

It was Chilwell’s first appearance in the top flight for Chelsea FC since his big-money move from Leicester City in the summer transfer window and he produced a fine display as he scored one goal and set up another to help Lampard’s men notched up their second Premier League win of the season.

Chilwell, 23, will now be hoping to hold down a regular spot in the Blues first team in the coming weeks and months as he bids to help the west London side mount a Premier League title challenge.

Speaking at his post-match news conference, Lampard revealed his delight at the way Chilwell performed for the Blues at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard said: “I thought Ben Chilwell was fantastic in his contribution in all senses.

“He gets his goal, he gets an assist and he was always ready to join in.

“He’s Premier League ready, we know that having played in this league as well as he has for Leicester and he looked like he’d played for us for a long time.

“I admired him before because of his ability to be so high up the pitch when you want him, not that he’s being reckless by being there.

“He just arrives, he’s got the capacity to get up and back, great quality on the ball, and he’s a great lad.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action after the international break with a home clash against Southampton on 17 October.

The west London side are aiming to challenge for the title this term after they finished fourth and without a trophy last season.

