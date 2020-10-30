Frank Lampard delivers update on Chelsea FC star Callum Hudson-Odoi

Frank Lampard issues an injury update on Callum Hudson-Odoi after his impressive display for Chelsea FC against Krasnodar

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Friday 30 October 2020, 04:45 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard has moved to allay fears about Callum Hudson-Odoi’s fitness levels after he was spotted with ice strapping around his thigh following his substitution in Chelsea FC’s 4-0 win over Krasnodar on Wednesday night.

The 19-year-old England international was handed his first start of the season in the Champions League by Lampard for the trip to Russia, and he repaid his manager’s faith by scoring one of the Blues’ four goals.

Hudson-Odoi was replaced in the 71st minute of the game and he was later pictured with ice strapping around his thigh as he sat on the substitutes’ bench, prompting concerns about a possible injury setback for the attacker.

However, Lampard moved to ease those concerns after the final whistle when he was quizzed about the situation in his post-match interview.

Asked about Hudson-Odoi’s fitness, Lampard said: “In terms of his injury, it hasn’t been flagged to me after the match that there’s a problem.

“I hope and assume that there’s nothing wrong and I’m just pleased he had a good evening.”

Chelsea FC, who finished in fourth place in the table last term, will return to Premier League action on Saturday when they travel to face Burnley in the top flight.

The Blues have only won two of their opening six games in the Premier League this season and they will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways in the top flight after their goalless draw with Manchester United at the weekend.

