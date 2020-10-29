‘We have a very positive relationship’: Frank Lampard on forgotten Chelsea FC man

Frank Lampard insists that he has a very positive relationship with Antonio Rudiger despite the Chelsea FC defender's lack of playing time

Frank Lampard has insisted that he has a “very positive” relationship with Chelsea FC defender Antonio Rudiger despite his lack of playing time this season.

The German centre-half was strongly linked with a move away from Chelsea FC in the summer transfer window but a switch failed to materialise for the defender and he ended up staying at Stamford Bridge.

The 27-year-old has not made a single appearance for Chelsea FC in the Premier League so far this season, with summer signing Thiago Silva having been a regular fixture in the Blues defence so far.

Rudiger will now be hoping to impress Lampard and prove himself as worthy of a spot in the Chelsea FC first team in the coming weeks and months as he bids to win back his place in the Blues side.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea FC’s trip to FC Krasnodar in the Champions League on Wednesday night, Lampard insisted that he enjoys a positive relationship with Rudiger.

Asked about Rudiger’s situation at his pre-match news conference on Tuesday, Lampard said: “I’ve had discussions with Antonio, and all the players, as many as I can.

“I’ve always had a positive relationship with him.

“Everything I do I do for the club and selections and for the team, and every week with the squad we have sometimes you have to have players out of the squad.

“So that’s always big news for everybody. But we have a very positive relationship.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday when they take on Burnley away from home.

The Blues are currently 10th in the table after having taken nine points from their first six games in the top flight.

